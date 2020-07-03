-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im’s bunker game yields birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Im's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Im got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Im to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
