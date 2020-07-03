Steve Stricker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Stricker chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stricker hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stricker's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stricker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stricker's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stricker hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.