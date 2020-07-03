Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Si Woo Kim had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Kim hit his 84 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.