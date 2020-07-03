In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Shawn Stefani hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stefani hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stefani hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stefani at 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Stefani chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stefani hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stefani got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stefani to 2 over for the round.