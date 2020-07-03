-
Seung-Yul Noh rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noh finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Seung-Yul Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Noh hit his 107 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Noh's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
