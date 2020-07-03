-
Sepp Straka delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under with Kevin Kisner; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sepp Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 6 under for the round.
