Sebastián Muñoz posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sebastián Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
