Sebastian Cappelen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cappelen hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cappelen had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cappelen's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
