Seamus Power delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Power finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Seamus Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Seamus Power at 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Power chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Power had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Power's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.
