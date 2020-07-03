In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scheffler finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Scottie Scheffler's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.