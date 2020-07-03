-
Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scheffler finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scottie Scheffler's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.
