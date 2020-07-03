In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.