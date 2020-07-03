In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Harrington's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Harrington hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Harrington's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 6 under for the round.