In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Brown's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 160-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Brown's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.