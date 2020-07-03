-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Ryder's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ryder's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
