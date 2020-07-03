-
-
Sam Burns shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Burns's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.