Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Theegala's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Theegala's 94 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.