-
-
Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 385 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.