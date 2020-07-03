In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Blaum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Blaum's 74 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

Blaum got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 2 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Blaum hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Blaum to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Blaum had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blaum to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Blaum had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.