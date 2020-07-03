In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, and Mark Hubbard; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Armour hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Armour chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Armour had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Armour chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 7 under for the round.