Russell Knox hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Russell Knox's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Knox's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Knox's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.