Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day in 152nd at 4 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even for the round.