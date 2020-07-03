-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Sloan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sloan's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
