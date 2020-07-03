-
Roberto Castro shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Roberto Castro hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Castro finished his day tied for 142nd at 2 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Castro reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Castro had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Castro's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Castro hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Castro to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Castro had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Castro to 2 over for the round.
