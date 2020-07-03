In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Streb's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Streb got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 230 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 255 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.