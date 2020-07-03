Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Shelton had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Shelton chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Shelton's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.