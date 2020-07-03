Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Oppenheim's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Oppenheim had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Oppenheim's 84 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a 229 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Oppenheim had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at even-par for the round.