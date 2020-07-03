-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Ricky Barnes in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ricky Barnes sinks long eagle putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ricky Barnes sinks a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ricky Barnes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Barnes finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Ricky Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.
