Rickie Fowler rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Fowler finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Rickie Fowler got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Fowler's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Fowler's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
