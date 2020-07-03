Richy Werenski hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Werenski's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Werenski chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Werenski hit his 121 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Werenski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 6 under for the round.