In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Rhein Gibson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Rhein Gibson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gibson hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Gibson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gibson got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Gibson to 2 under for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.