Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Cabrera Bello's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 227 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.