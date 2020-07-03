In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 16th, Uihlein's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Uihlein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Uihlein had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Uihlein's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Uihlein's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.