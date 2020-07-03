Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Malnati chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.