Peter Kuest shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Kuest hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuest finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Kuest suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kuest chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to even for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kuest's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuest reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuest to even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kuest chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.
Kuest tee shot went 201 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuest to even for the round.
