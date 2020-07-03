In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 106 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.