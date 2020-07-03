In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Rodgers hit his 285 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Rodgers's 88 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.