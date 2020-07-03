Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Reed hit his 85 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.