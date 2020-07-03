-
Pat Perez shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Perez got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Perez's 102 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Perez hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
