Nelson Ledesma hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ledesma had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ledesma hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ledesma's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ledesma's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Ledesma got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.