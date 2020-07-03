-
Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Lashley got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 under for the round.
