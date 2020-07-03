-
Michael Thompson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
