In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.