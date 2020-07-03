-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
