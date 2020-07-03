-
Michael Gellerman posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Gellerman finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Michael Gellerman missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Michael Gellerman to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gellerman chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gellerman at 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
