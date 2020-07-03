-
Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sinks a 27-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
