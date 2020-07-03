  • Matthew Wolff shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff hits his 164-yard tee shot to 16 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff's accurate tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff hits his 164-yard tee shot to 16 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.