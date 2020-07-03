Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wolff's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolff had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolff's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 8 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 9 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 8 under for the round.