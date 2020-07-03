-
Matt Wallace rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Wallace sinks a 40-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wallace finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matt Wallace reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Wallace's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Wallace had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
