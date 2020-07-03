In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Jones's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Jones's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Jones's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Jones got to the green in 3 and sunk 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.