In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Every hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Every's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every's tee shot went 249 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Every hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Every to 1 under for the round.

Every hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Every had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Every chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.