Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Trainer chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Trainer missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Trainer to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Trainer's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.